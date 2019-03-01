Illuminate your outdoor or indoor spaces w/ a 3-pack of Arlo Smart Lights: $100 (Reg. $200+)

- Mar. 1st 2019 8:09 am ET

$100
0

Today only, as part of its 24-hour Flash Sale, Best Buy is offering a two-pack of the Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security Lights for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle originally sold for $280. Amazon has it for $230 and this is the best offer around by 50%. Arlo’s indoor and outdoor security lights integrate with its existing system for a wire-free way to illuminate various spaces around your home. Includes three rechargeable batteries to keep your setup running. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re ready to jump into Arlo full-boar, go with this deal on a two-pack of its Pro 2 cameras for $337. With free cloud recording and a wireless design, it’s an easy way to capture all of the action around your home.

Hit up our guide of the best security accessories to take your smart home to the next level for even more 21st century ways to keep things secure.

Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Lights feature:

Arlo Security Light is a 100% wire-free, weather-resistant, super-bright LED light. Easily customize your light settings from anywhere and get instant alerts when motion is detected. Automate your Arlo Security Light to work intelligently by itself or with your Arlo security camera systems.

$100

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Arlo

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp