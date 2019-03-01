The PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller for Switch is now on sale at Amazon: $42 (16% off)

- Mar. 1st 2019 2:29 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the GameCube Style PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch in Purple for $42 shipped. Regularly $50 at Best Buy and GameStop, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked since Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was released. For comparison, today’s deal is only $2 more than GameStop charges for a pre-loved version. It has motion controls and system buttons “for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games” as well as a larger d-pad and an additional left shoulder button. A pair of AA batteries offers up to 30 hours of wireless gameplay. It carries a 4+ star rating and ships with a 2-year limited warranty. More details below.

While we are talking Nintendo, you’ll definitely want to go check out this Nintendo Flex USB-C Game Boy concept and the new Pokémon Sword and Shield RPGs. We also have deep deals on the eShop as well as the hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia at just $20 Prime shipped.

GameCube Style PowerA Wireless Controller:

  • The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0
  • Motion controls and system Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games
  • Classic GameCube design plus larger d-pad and added left shoulder button. Includes player indicator and low battery warning LED
  • Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay. Official LICENSED product with two-year limited warranty – register at power a.Com
