The hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia covers 30 years of history, now just $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally up to $40, this is the best best price we have tracked outside of an $18 holiday offer we saw in late 2018. It goes for closer to $26 or so these days. This book features 256 pages of Mario history “from all seventeen games” in the series. It covers everything from the evolution of the Goomba and the introduction of Yoshi to some of your favorite stages and enemies. Along with a 4+ star rating, this is a perfect gift or collector’s item for just about any gamer. It is also a best-seller. More details below.

