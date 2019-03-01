The hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia covers 30 years of history, now just $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally up to $40, this is the best best price we have tracked outside of an $18 holiday offer we saw in late 2018. It goes for closer to $26 or so these days. This book features 256 pages of Mario history “from all seventeen games” in the series. It covers everything from the evolution of the Goomba and the introduction of Yoshi to some of your favorite stages and enemies. Along with a 4+ star rating, this is a perfect gift or collector’s item for just about any gamer. It is also a best-seller. More details below.
It has been a busy couple of months for Nintendo with some huge new game announcements spread across a pair of Direct presentations. That’s all on top of some major eShop sales, console bundle offers and more. You’ll find it all below:
Super Mario Encyclopedia:
Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years is jam-packed with content from all seventeen Super Mario games–from the original Super Mario Bros. toSuper Mario 3D World. Track the evolution of the Goomba, witness the introduction of Yoshi, and relive your favorite levels. This tome also contains an interview with producer Takashi Tezuka, tips to help you find every coin, star, sun, and mushroom–even explanations of glitches! With information on enemies, items, obstacles, and worlds from over thirty years of Mario, Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia is the definitive resource for everything Super Mario!