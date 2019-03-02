Apple Watch Series 3 42mm drops to $250 w/ Sport Band (Reg. $309)

Amazon is once again offering Apple Watch Series 3 42mm for $249.99 shipped. That’s good for $59 off the regular going rate and the second best offer we’ve seen at Amazon. Apple Watch Series 3 sports a swimproof design, fitness tracking and iOS notification support. This is a great way to jump start any workout routine.

Leverage your savings from today’s deal and buy a few extra watch bands. Our roundup of the best options out there has you covered with deals from $5. And let me tell you, that sure beats paying Apple’s in-house premium.

Apple Watch Series 3 features: