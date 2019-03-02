Apple Watch Series 3 42mm drops to $250 w/ Sport Band (Reg. $309)

Amazon is once again offering Apple Watch Series 3 42mm for $249.99 shipped. That’s good for $59 off the regular going rate and the second best offer we’ve seen at Amazon. Apple Watch Series 3 sports a swimproof design, fitness tracking and iOS notification support. This is a great way to jump start any workout routine.

Leverage your savings from today’s deal and buy a few extra watch bands. Our roundup of the best options out there has you covered with deals from $5. And let me tell you, that sure beats paying Apple’s in-house premium.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • Aluminum Chassis with Ion-X Glass
  • 1.65″ 390 x 312 1000-Nit Display
  • Activity and Heart Rate Monitoring
  • Changeable Faces with Widgets
  • Siri Integration
  • Displays Notifications and Runs Apps
  • Water Resistant to 164′
  • Integrated GPS
  • Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi
