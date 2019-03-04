Bring home best in class ANC w/ the Bose QC 35 SII Wireless Headphones: $257 (Reg. $349)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones in both colors for $257.51 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be logged into your account to apply this code. As a comparison, we typically see these headphones hold steady at $349 via Amazon and other retailers. Today’s deal is $2 less than our previous mention. I’ve been using the Bose QC 35s for about a year, and I can whole-heartedly recommend this set. Features include three levels of noise-cancellation, up to 20-hours of battery life and more. A dedicated button delivers access to various voice assistants from Google and Apple. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for a more affordable alternative? Hit up today’s Amazon Gold Box for more offers from $18. You’ll find both sport earbuds and truly wireless options on sale for today only.

Bose QC 35 SII Wireless Headphones feature: