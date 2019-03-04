Breath of the Wild Champion Hero’s Edition Book now matching Amazon low at $52 (Reg. $70+)

- Mar. 4th 2019 12:07 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $70 $52
0

Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition Hardcover Book for $52.14 shipped. Regularly up to $70 or so, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. It features more than 400 pages of Zelda art with a cloth map of Hyrule, a glass replica Spirit Orb, and “an art print of the Champions’ photo Link hangs in his Hateno home.” This version of the book carries a solid 4+ star rating. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the extra goodies and price tag the Hero’s Edition above doesn’t do it for you, consider the standard version at just $20. That’s within $1 of the Amazon low as well. But if the Mushroom Kingdom is more your thing, we also still have the Super Mario Encyclopedia at just $20 Prime shipped.

Zelda Breath of the Wild-Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition:

  • Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including white noise, pink noise and brown noise
  • Helps mask disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease. 12 inch cord length
  • Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts
  • Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment. 1dB increment control for 10x quieter –10x louder than fan machines
  • Also ideal for creating a disturbance-free work area, or just reducing the distracting effect of outside noises for a more relaxing environment, day or night
Get this deal
Reg. $70 $52

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard