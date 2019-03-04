Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Vocabulary, Fast Camera, more

- Mar. 4th 2019 9:59 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Vocabulary – Learn New Words, Fast Camera, Teach Your Monster to Read, Photo Eraser and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fast Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SnapFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Docs² | for Microsoft Word: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Docs² | for Microsoft Office: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Vocabulary – Learn New Words: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Vintage: Logo Maker & Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Shatoetry: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: War of Eclipse: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SunVox: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fiete: $1 (Reg. $3)

