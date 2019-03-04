Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $35 or less, Grand Theft Auto V $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Target is offering Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age on PS4 for $34.99. Best Buy is now matching that price meaning GCU members can get the total down to $27.99 or so. In both cases, shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to add something small to your cart or opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. This one still goes for $54+ at Amazon. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Grand Theft Auto V, Yakuza 6, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Rise of the Tomb Raider and more.
More game/console deals:
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- Mario + Rabbids Gold Edition $26 (Reg. $80) | eShop
- Far Cry Primal Digital $16.50 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- The Banner Saga Trilogy Switch $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order $54 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $26 (Reg. $30) | eShop
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $60) | GameStop
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+) | Target
- Matched at Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
