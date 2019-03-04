Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $35 or less, Grand Theft Auto V $15, more

- Mar. 4th 2019 9:38 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Target is offering Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age on PS4 for $34.99. Best Buy is now matching that price meaning GCU members can get the total down to $27.99 or so. In both cases, shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to add something small to your cart or opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. This one still goes for $54+ at Amazon. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Grand Theft Auto V, Yakuza 6, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Rise of the Tomb Raider and more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Grab a Nintendo Switch for just $267 shipped or a Smash Bros. bundle at up to $70 off

A new Skylanders game has arrived: Ring of Heroes launches on iOS and Android today

Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders

Review: Nintendo Labo turns cardboard into whimsical & educational Switch accessories

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, Apple products, Bose, Beats and much more.
Square Enix

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard