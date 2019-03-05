Sleep tracking and seven-day battery life highlight the Fitbit Alta HR at $84 (Reg. $130)

Trusted seller ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker for $83.99 shipped when code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout and you’re signed into your Rakuten account. That’s good for a 35% discount from the going rate, comes within $4 of the Amazon all-time low and $14 off the best offer we’ve ever seen. Fitbit Alta brings the typical regimen of fitness tracking capabilities to your wrist alongside heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, up to seven-day battery life and more. It also has a small display that shows step count and other workout milestones alongside incoming text notifications and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,000 Best Buy shoppers.
Today’s discounted fitness tracker includes a black band. If you’d prefer something a little more colorful or just want to have a few different options to choose from, use your savings to switch up the style with different bands starting at around $5 on Amazon.
And for those who would rather adorn their wrists with a smartwatch rather than a fitness tracker, you can grab an Apple Watch Series 3 LTE on sale from $259 at B&H (tax savings in select states).
Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Tracker features:
- Get the power of continuous heart rate in Fitbit’s slimmest design yet-all day, during workouts and beyond
- With heart rate, you can better measure calorie burn, and use zones (Fat Burn, Cardio, and Peak) to find the right workout intensity for your goals
- See how working out more can improve your health by comparing your resting heart rate trends to your activity
- With sleep stages powered by PurePulse heart rate, automatically track your time spent in light, deep and REM sleep and take steps toward a better night’s rest
- Automatically track your steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes with up to 7 days of battery life
Smartphone Accessories! https://t.co/BpS7lSDsQq
TicWatch Pro and TicHome Mini Bundle: $250
Aukey 90-Degree USB-C Cable 2-Pack: $12
Aukey 24W Dual-Port USB Wall Charger: $18
Jabra Sport Pace Bluetooth Earbuds: $20
More! by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/uHymhGlh0V
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 5, 2019