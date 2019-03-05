WaterField Designs is launching a pair of leather minimalist wallets this week. The new designs come on the heels of a two month design project conducted alongside fans of the brand with even more on the way. Both of these new options are now up for pre-order and feature all of the usual attention to detail we have come to love from WaterField. Head below for all the details.

In order to come up with the perfect look and feel, WaterField worked with more than 2,000 customers for the new leather minimalist wallets. As someone that is always looking for the perfect, thin little leather carrier, both of today’s new designs caught my eye.

By tapping into customers’ experiences and creativity, we can develop products that more precisely fit their needs…For this, our sixth crowdsourced design project, we asked participants what they like and dislike about their current wallets and what new features they wish for…Bringing end-users into the creation process this way leads customers to feel a sense of ownership over the designs they then carry every day.

Minemo Leather Minimalist Wallets:

First up is the new Minemo Wallet. WaterField describes it as a “beautiful bare-bones cash and credit card carrier that blends convenience, capacity and comfort”. And judging by the imagery they appear to have nailed it. It is available in full-grain, oil-tanned leather or various colors of all-vegan Italian waxed canvas. The Minemo isn’t quite the smallest or thinnest of the upcoming leather minimalist wallets, but it is small enough to fit inside larger wallets and carriers if needs be, according to WaterField. If features a quick grab exterior pocket to keep your most important cards as readily available as possible. On the inside you’ll find two more card pockets and enough room for some cash (Euros also fit nicely in there as well apparently).

This model is available now for pre-order with a March 12th shipping date. However, the blue leather option won’t ship until the end of the month. They start at $49 for the canvas, jump to $59 for the leather and you can optionally add RFID blocking for additional $10 on top of that.

Clyff Leather Minimalist Wallets:

Next up is the ultra compact Clyff Wallet. Of the upcoming leather minimalist wallets, the Clyff appears to be the thinnest of all. You’re once again looking at an oil-tanned full-grain leather build, but with a 4 x 2.5 x 0.25-inch footprint.

As opposed to the basic fold-out design of the Minemo, Clyff features a pair of exterior pockets (up to three cards each) and a center pouch for loose coins and folded bills. Now it’s hard to imagine being able to comfortably fit three cards in these pouches, but that remains to be seen. I carry a very similar option around with me everywhere and three cards is a bit of a stretch. Having said that, if you’re into these card holder-style wallets, 2-4 cards is probably more than enough for you.

The $39 Clyff is also up for pre-order right now with the same shipping times as the aforementioned model.

