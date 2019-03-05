Sony’s PlayStation Classic includes 20 era-defining titles and is now down to $40 shipped (33% off)

Walmart is currently offering the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $39.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate these days, though it originally sold for $100 back when it launched in the fall. Today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Sony’s classic console brings 20 of the original PlayStation’s top titles to a new, smaller form-factor. Included are two controllers, so you and your pals can relive the glory days of the late 90s. While it didn’t score perfect marks in our hands-on review, it’s worth taking a shot on at $40 for retro gaming fans.

Sony PlayStation Classic features:

A miniature recreation of the iconic PlayStation console, preloaded with 20 fan-favorite games along with two wired controllers for local multiplayer showdowns and a virtual memory card for vital game saves. PlayStation Classic also features the same famous logo, button layout, and outer packaging, but this mini console is approximately 45% smaller than the original PlayStation and includes an HDMI cable to connect directly to a TV.