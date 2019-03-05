Smartphone Accessories: TicWatch Pro and TicHome Mini Bundle $250 ($350 value), more

- Mar. 5th 2019 10:31 am ET

Mobvoi is currently offering its TicWatch Pro bundled with a FREE TicHome Mini for $249.99 shipped. Normally, purchasing both would run you $350, with today’s offer scoring you a nearly 30% discount. In the past the smartwatch has dropped to $200, but this is the best value we’ve seen so far. TicWatch Pro features an AMOLED display, runs Wear OS, and gets anywhere from 2 to 30 days of battery life. The included TicHome Mini brings Google Assistant into a portable, IPX6 splash proof form-factor. Over 1,000 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating at Amazon and you can also check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

TicWatch Pro features:

  • 2-30 days on a single charge is achieved by dual layered technology and two modes. Smart Mode will get you 2-days of battery life and Essential Mode will achieve 30-days of battery life.
  • Wear OS by Google, AMOLED display, Google Assistant, thousands of apps and watch faces through Google Play store, health & fitness tracking (Limited features for iPhone users).
  • Power saving FSTN LCD display, high sunlight visibility, shows essential information including time / date / step counter / heart rate

