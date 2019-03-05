Save 30% on a two-pack of TP-Link’s Energy Monitoring Smart plugs at $35 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of smart plugs from $10 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply for those without a Prime membership. The only notable deal from the batch is on a two-pack of TP-Link HS110 Smart Plugs at $34.99. That’s 30% off the going rate at Newegg and is the best offer we’ve seen in over five months. Note: these are new smart plugs, but they may arrive in “torn or blemished packaging.” TP-Link’s smart plugs feature built-in energy monitoring, so you can keep an eye on an appliance’s power usage. The plugs also work with Alexa for voice control, as well as your smartphone for scheduling and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from 560 customers.

Don’t forget that you can still lock in a notable discount on TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Outlet and Light Switch at $50 shipped.

And if saving energy is your smart home’s number one prerogative, then swing by our guide on cutting back your electric bill with our four favorite energy-saving HomeKit devices.

TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug features: