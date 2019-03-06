Have you heard of the Amazon Treasure Truck? Perhaps you’re wondering, what is this patriotic-colored, app-centric, deals-on-wheels that’s now available in over 30 cities across the world? Well, it’s Amazon’s arguably least-known but coolest perk of being a shopper at the online giant.

The Amazon Treasure Truck delivers some of the best deals out there on hot tech like gaming consoles, smart home gear and more. But you have to know how to find it, and where to find it. Here’s our guide to the Amazon Treasure Truck.

What is the Amazon Treasure Truck?

Amazon Treasure Truck first launched in 2015 and could be seen around Seattle. In the years since, it has expanded to over 30 cities in the United States and United Kingdom. Treasure Trucks are generally active just 3-5 days per month, with a rotating cast of deals. Each item is only available for 24 hours and can be found at the designated pick-up location.

What cities currently feature Amazon Treasure Truck promotions?

The following cities are currently a part of Amazon’s rotating cast of Treasure Truck locations in the United States: Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and Tampa. Additionally, there are five more cities that are currently being featured in United Kingdom.

How do I find the Amazon Treasure Truck?

Here’s how it works: send a text to 24193 and you’ll begin receiving notifications each day that a deal is available. If you want to take advantage of said offer, you’ll get a notification within the Amazon app. Head over to the settings within the app on your iOS or Android device, choose notifications and then enable Treasure Truck Offers.

If you want to take advantage of an Amazon Treasure Truck offer, you’ll need to purchase the deal from within Amazon’s iOS or Android app. From there, simply head over the truck’s location within your city and the product will be waiting for you. At this time, you cannot walk up to an Amazon Treasure Truck and purchase the item directly without using the app.

What’s next for Amazon Treasure Truck?

This is arguably one of Amazon’s quirkier promotions that it regularly runs. It’s hard to imagine that Amazon makes any money off these deals, and the cost of staffing and running the truck itself seems counter-intuitive to the entire Amazon model. That said, there’s something fun about walking up to the highly-decorated truck and nabbing your deal. Don’t expect the Amazon Treasure Truck to make its way to many other cities in the United States. But aggressive promotions are likely down the line as Amazon learns just how much interest there is in this perk.