The Game Console Photographic History coffee table book is now just $17 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering hardcover version of The Game Console: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox book for $16.96. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25 or so, today’s deal is within $1 of the Black Friday 2018 price and the best we have tracked since. This must-have coffee table book for gamers features 264 pages of history spanning 86 consoles with full color photography. It also takes a deep dive into the hardware that makes up these machines as well as a look at “many consoles you never knew existed.” Rated 4+ stars. more details below.
If that sounds a little bit too technical for your needs, be sure to check out the Super Mario Encyclopedia at $25.50 or the The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia hardcover book at $29.
The Game Console: A Photographic History:
The Game Console is a tour through the evolution of video game hardware, with gorgeous full-color photos of 86 consoles. You’ll start your journey with legendary consoles like the Magnavox Odyssey, Atari 2600, Nintendo Entertainment System, and the Commodore 64. The visual nostalgia trip continues with systems from the 1990s and 2000s, and ends on modern consoles like the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Wii U.