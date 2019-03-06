The Game Console Photographic History coffee table book is now just $17 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering hardcover version of The Game Console: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox book for $16.96. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $25 or so, today’s deal is within $1 of the Black Friday 2018 price and the best we have tracked since. This must-have coffee table book for gamers features 264 pages of history spanning 86 consoles with full color photography. It also takes a deep dive into the hardware that makes up these machines as well as a look at “many consoles you never knew existed.” Rated 4+ stars. more details below.

If that sounds a little bit too technical for your needs, be sure to check out the Super Mario Encyclopedia at $25.50 or the The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia hardcover book at $29.

The Game Console: A Photographic History: