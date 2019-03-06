It’s time to cut the cord: Mohu’s 60-Mile Outdoor OTA Antenna drops to $40 (60% off, All-time low)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Mohu AIR 60 Outdoor Amplified Multi-Directional HDTV Antenna for $39.99 shipped. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate at retailers like Amazon and Walmart, beats our previous mention by $10 and is a new all-time low. Mohu’s antenna can pull in 1080p news, sports and more from up to 60 miles away thanks to its multi-directional design. Plus, it’s weather-resistant, meaning you can mount it outside to take full advantage of its range. It carries a 4/5 star rating from nearly 600 customers. Not sure what channels are available in your area? Swing by AntennaWeb to get a full rundown on your local OTA content.

Mohu’s AIR 60 Antenna is a great option for pairing with your cord-cutting setup. Hulu, Netflix and other streaming sites are great, but missing live news and sports is always a bummer. If you’re looking to take the plunge and cut the cord, Google’s $56 Chromecast Ultra is a notable streaming device to add into the mix.

Should the outdoor design and 60-mile range be a bit of overkill for your needs, consider picking up the $13 AmazonBasics Indoor 35-Mile HDTV Antenna instead. It’s a more budget-conscious alternative, but still sates your fix for OTA content.

Mohu AIR 60 Outdoor Antenna features: