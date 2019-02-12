AmazonBasics Indoor 35-Mile HDTV Antenna helps you cut the cord at $14 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile HDTV Antenna for $14.10 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be able to lock in free delivery on orders over $25. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate and is the second lowest price we’ve seen. Amazon’s in-house HDTV antenna is a great way to supplement Netflix and other cord-cutting service with local news, sports and more. It can pull in content from up to 35 miles away, and you can check out AntennaWeb to see what is actually available near you. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Looking to build the ultimate cord-cutting setup? Then check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

A mazonBasics Indoor 35-Mile HDTV Antenna features: