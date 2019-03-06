Score Sceptre’s 50-inch 1080p HDTV with three HDMI ports for just $210 shipped (30% off)

Walmart is currently offering the Sceptre 50-inch 1080p LED HDTV for $209.99 shipped. While it originally retailed for $350, we’ve more recently spotted it in the ballpark of $300. Today’s price drop saves you 30%, comes within $10 of the Cyber Monday discount and is the best we’ve seen in months. While it may not have a 4K panel, 50-inch HDTV deals like this one are few and far between. If you’ve been holding out on upgrading your home theater’s display, this model is perfect if 1080p is alright in your book. It also features three HDMI inputs and a USB port. Nearly 3,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Sceptre 50-inch 1080p HDTV features:

With X505BV-FSR, razor-sharp clarity and dazzling color unfolds right before your eyes. Clear QAM tuner is included to make cable connection as easy as possible, without an antenna. From battle scenes to car chases, MEMC 120 will smoothly deliver almost twice as many frames as 60Hz. HDMI input delivers the unbeatable combination of high-definition video and clear audio. A USB port comes in handy when you want to flip through all of your stored pictures and tune into your stored music. More possibilities: with HDMI, VGA, Component and Composite inputs, we offer a convenient balance between the old and new to suit your diverse preferences.