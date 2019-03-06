Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Evoland 2, SimCity 4 Deluxe, more

- Mar. 6th 2019 9:56 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Doggins, Evoland 2, Plant Light Meter, SimCity 4 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: air radio tune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Growing Pug: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Photo Guard: photos protection: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Doggins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Universal Zoom: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Pan Book 1: The Fearless Beribolt: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pan Book 2: Chasing the Keeper: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Complete Adventures of Pan (Books 1-7): FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Phase 10 Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Governor of Poker 2 Premium: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: X Drummer: Songwriting Tool: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iPhone: Ballistic: Advanced Edition: $3 (Reg. $10)

iPad: Ballistic: iPad Edition: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac: gTasks Pro – Tasks for Google: $3 (Reg. $10)

