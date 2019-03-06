One of most unexpected releases from Nintendo last year was Labo, its series of cardboard-based Switch accessories. Tonight, we’ve gotten our first look at the latest addition to the lineup, which brings virtual reality to the portable console for the first time. The new Nintendo Labo VR Kit will launch next month and offers the most ambitious expansion to the Switch thus far. Head below for a closer look.

So far Nintendo has released three different cardboard accessory kits. What started with the Variety and Robot kits soon expanded into the Vehicle Kit. Now, Nintendo is debuting its most recent addition to the Labo theme, pairing virtual reality with the portable console.

Nintendo’s latest Labo VR Kit is comprised of six different Toy-Con creations in total. It’s centered around a cardboard headset much like we’ve seen with Google Cardboard. The goggles then pair with five other builds, a Blaster, Camera, Elephant, Bird, and Wind Pedal. Just like past releases, Nintendo will be including a series of companion games alongside the cardboard creations.

Each of the mini-game like experiences will uniquely take advantage of the respective creation’s design. The Blaster, for instance, will allow you to fend off an alien invasion. On the other hand, the Toy-Con Camera will allow you to experience an under-sea world and snap photos of various sea life. An interesting note is that all of the games included with Nintendo’s Labo VR Kit can be enjoyed without using the headset.

Nintendo Labo VR Kit launch details

Nintendo’s latest VR-themed Labo kit will be available for Switch owners come April 12th. It will be available in two different bundles; one that includes the whole lot of cardboard builds for $79.99 and another that’s just a starter kit at $39.99. Two expansion packs will also be available for $19.99 each, which supplement the starter kit with the remaining creations and activities included in the full VR kit.

As of now, pre-orders are currently available at Best Buy, though it’s almost certain that we’ll see Amazon and other retailers follow suit in the near future.

Experience a new dimension with the latest #NintendoLabo kit! With more games & creations than any previous kit, Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit is a unique first VR experience kids & families can build themselves! Arriving 4/12, only on #NintendoSwitch.https://t.co/PCxm9sZSed pic.twitter.com/B21Fa2FLCQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 7, 2019

9to5Toys’ Take

Nintendo’s upcoming Labo VR Kit will most likely be one of the first virtual reality experiences for many. At first glance, the new kit looks to be a creative approach to merging the Switch with VR. Given that we’ve loved the previous three cardboard kits in the past, it’s hard not to approach the upcoming set with an optimistic view. We’re certainly excited to get our hands on the Labo VR Kit once Nintendo releases it next month.