Today we are getting the official US release date for the upcoming Judgment game. The borderline spin-off title carries over much of the sensibilities from Sega’s long running Yakuza series, but don’t be mistaken, this is an entirely new experience. Head below for more details, the official release date and how to get in early.

Upcoming Judgment Game:

While it shares a similar game world and aesthetic as the Yakuza titles, the new Judgment game is it’s own thing for the most part. Some have described it as a Yakuza meets Phoenix Wright style romp. Development studio head Toshihiro Nagoshi said Judgment is completely different from the studio’s past works, according to reports.

Story:

The narrative-driven experience – originally titled Judge Eyes in Japan – follows the story of Takayuki Yagami. The disgraced lawyer turned private investigator is tasked with looking into some gruesome crimes. Using a series of investigative techniques and a touch of that arcade-style combat we have come to love from the Yakuza series, there’s serial killer on the loose and it’s your job to make it stop.

Gameplay:

You will have to follow clues, pick locks and martial arts your way through a series of suspects in order to track down the killer. There’s a Yakuza gang member that will intimidate folks for you and even a drone you can make use of. The upcoming Judgment game takes place in what looks to be a gorgeous take on the same city featured in the Yakuza series known as Kamurocho. The metropolis is loosely based on the real world city of Kabukicho in Tokyo.

Over the years, and most recently with The Song of Life, the Yakuza series has garnered a strong following and critical acclaim. At times these long running series can suffer from release fatigue, and while that might not be the case for everyone with Yakuza, this spin-off of sorts is a nice breath of fresh air. The idea of taking a game world players already love and crafting an entirely new story within it is an interesting idea. For me personally, the Yakuza games have mostly been about bright colors, silly side games and crazy arcade-style fighting. Despite the fact that they have almost always had interesting stories and solid acting, the investigative elements to the new Judgment game seem to be injecting a new wrinkle into the Yakuza formula that could add some much needed depth to the experience.

Release Date & Availability:

Judgment is scheduled for a June 25th release date in the US. The physical PS4 version will include the original Japanese box art along with a Ryu ga Gotoku sticker. While pre-order of the digital version will ship with a static theme featuring the game’s protagonist as well as a special bonus at checkout. However, digital pre-orders will also net you early access starting on June 21st.

In the mean time, keep a close eye on our Games/Apps Guide for pre-order deals and well, everything else gaming-related.