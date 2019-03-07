This morning, Leica has announced a much-anticipated follow-up to its Q camera. The Leica Q2 arrives as a high-end compact which delivers similar visuals to the previous generation but with a number of notable upgrades under the hood. The previous generation Q was a fan-favorite with a full-frame sensor and an ultra-quick lens, which made it perfect for prosumer photographers. Q2 arrives on the scene with a new sensor that increases the megapixels by nearly 100% from 24 to 47.3. That’s not all. Head below for quick overview of what you can expect on the Leica Q2.

Leica Q2: Big sensor improvements, compact design

The Leica Q2 arrives with a huge sensor upgrade, delivering 47.3 megapixels worth of high resolution images that makes it one of the most powerful prosumer-grade cameras out there. That puts it on-par with similar releases from Sony, Nikon and Canon. It’s also in range of some popular medium format cameras that produce similar resolution images.

Behind the upgraded sensor is a new processor, which expands the ISO range from 50 to 50,000. 4K video capabilities arrive at 24 and 30fps. Going down to 1080p delivers up to 120fps outputs for better performance. Autofocus and continual shooting features remain unchanged from the original Leica Q as does the integrated 28mm f/1.7 stabilized lens.

Leica Q2 users will find a new 0.5-inch OLED electronic viewfinder with a total resolution of 3.68 million dots. The backside reveals a 3-inch touchscreen display that actuates a variety of features. An upgraded Maestro II image processor delivers 10fps shooting via the mechanical shutter.

The Leica Q2 continues the brand’s iconic visuals

If you’re a Leica fan or admirer, then the new Q2 is sure to remind you of previous releases. Leica always does a stellar job of hitting all the right notes, combining retro and modern elements for a gorgeous camera. This continues on the new Leica Q2, as the classic black textured front places nicely with the iconic red logo.

The Leica Q2 is set to retail for $4,995 which is a $500 increase from the previous generation.

9to5Toys’ Take

Wow, this thing is a stunner. I love every visual aspect of this camera. Leica continues to nail all of the retro vibes that we’ve come to love from the brand over the years. While it is pricey at nearly $5,000, there is a lot to love about this camera on the outside and inside. Jumping up to a massive 47.3MP sensor is sure to deliver some gorgeous images along the way.