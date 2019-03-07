Add multicolor HomeKit lighting to your space with LIFX Smart LED Bulbs from $40 (up to 23% off)

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX A19 1100-Lumen HomeKit Color LED Light Bulb for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find it matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches the lowest price we’ve seen in nearly two years. LIFX’s A19 Smart Light Bulb is headlined by HomeKit support as well as a standalone design. So while competitors like Philips Hue bring Siri-control into the mix with an extra hub, LIFX works with HomeKit, Alexa and more right out of the box. Over 900 smart home enthusiasts have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

We also spotted the BR30 variant of LIFX’s HomeKit Color LED Light Bulb for $46.66 shipped at Amazon. That’s good for a 23% discount from the going rate and comes within $8 of the all-time low. These bulbs are great for use in recessed light fixtures and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

If HomeKit support or multicolor lighting isn’t a must, then Anker’s eufy Lumos Smart LED Bulb will only run you $13 Prime shipped and sports the same standalone hub-less design. And for those who jive more with smart plugs, you can score two of TP-Link’s right now for $24 shipped.

LIFX A19 HomeKit LED Light Bulb features:

Enjoy the night with this LIFX LED lightbulb. Each light is engineered to make getting started simple, with all of the technology built into each light, leaving you to seamlessly connect major smart home platforms and devices. Choose from over 16 million colors and various shades of white, or program your own scene to set the theme for tonight’s movie or romantic dinner. This 1100-lumen LIFX LED lightbulb is easily dimmable from 1 to 100 percent brightness to perfectly suit the mood in the room.