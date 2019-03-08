Anker’s eufyCam security system has 365-day battery life, free recording: $300 (Reg. $460)

Anker’s Eufy sub-brand is discounting its new two-camera E Security System to $299.99 shipped at Amazon when the on-page coupon and code EUFYKKBT is applied during checkout. That’s good for $160 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. There’s a lot to love about the new EufyCam, highlighted by 365-day battery life and a wire-free design. Eufy doesn’t lean on monthly fees either, with a bundled 16GB microSD card that captures up to one-year’s worth of action. Ships with four mounts, so you’ll be good to stick a camera up indoors or out. Head over to our announcement coverage for more info on how this camera bundles compares to popular alternatives like Arlo. Early ratings are solid like the rest of Eufy’s lineup.

Save even further, but lose the outdoor rating, by going with the 1080p Wyze Cam at $25. This #1 best-seller at Amazon has become a fan-favorite with its affordable price tag and free DVR cloud recording.

EufyCam E Security Camera feature: