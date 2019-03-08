Anker’s eufyCam security system has 365-day battery life, free recording: $300 (Reg. $460)

Anker’s Eufy sub-brand is discounting its new two-camera E Security System to $299.99 shipped at Amazon when the on-page coupon and code EUFYKKBT is applied during checkout. That’s good for $160 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. There’s a lot to love about the new EufyCam, highlighted by 365-day battery life and a wire-free design. Eufy doesn’t lean on monthly fees either, with a bundled 16GB microSD card that captures up to one-year’s worth of action. Ships with four mounts, so you’ll be good to stick a camera up indoors or out. Head over to our announcement coverage for more info on how this camera bundles compares to popular alternatives like Arlo. Early ratings are solid like the rest of Eufy’s lineup.
Save even further, but lose the outdoor rating, by going with the 1080p Wyze Cam at $25. This #1 best-seller at Amazon has become a fan-favorite with its affordable price tag and free DVR cloud recording.
EufyCam E Security Camera feature:
- 100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (or 3 years in Standby Mode) per charge, indoors and out.
- 1080p resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality both day and night.
- eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. (single-camera system recording up to ten 30-second long videos per day)
- 3 easy ways to install: 1) Screw onto the Outdoor Mount, 2) Stick onto the Magnetic Mount, 3) Stick on metallic surfaces