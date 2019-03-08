To coincide with the release of Captain Marvel this weekend, LEGO has kicked off its latest promotion. The company is hoping to bring in Avengers fans by offering a limited-edition collection minifigures. With exclusive new brick-built renditions of four iconic Marvel heroes, the new LEGO Avengers Minifigure pack will be a must-have for collectors and fans of the MCU. Head below to find out how you can add them to your collection.

The new LEGO Avengers Minifigure pack was originally slated to be a Toys R Us-exclusive. After seeing an international release through the retailer in the fall of last year, the unfortunate foreclosure of Toys R Us left out many Marvel fans here in the states. Now LEGO is giving collectors here in the United States their first chance to bring home the exclusive figures.

LEGO’s latest promotion is centered around Avengers: Infinity War and includes four Minifigures from the film. Leading the way is Tony Stark donning his nanobot tracksuit. Iron Man is then joined by War Machine and Bucky Barnes, AKA the Winter Soldier.

LEGO Avengers Minifigure pack exclusives:

Finally there’s Wong, a hero who made his original Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance in Doctor Stange. This is the first time we’re seeing the character officially appear in brick-built form. So collectors wanting to complete their ensemble of Avengers will find this figure exceptionally notable.

Though that’s not to say that the other three included figures aren’t noteworthy. All four of the included LEGO superheroes are exclusive to the Avengers Minifigure pack. Iron Man, War Machine and Winter Solider have all made appearance before, with the promotional pack featuring new printing or entirely different designs.

Promotion details:

LEGO is currently offering the Avengers Minifigure pack as a promotional item on orders over $75. Unlike past promotions we’ve seen, like the Star Wars Minifigure Box, it doesn’t matter which sets you buy. So as long as your purchase exceeds the threshold, you’ll be able to bring home the limited-edition figures. The Minifigure collection will be available through March 10th, or whenever supplies run out.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Captain Marvel just hit theaters, so LEGO’s release of the Avengers Minifigure pack is very well-timed. Though, it would have been great to see this offer after the new LEGO Avengers: Endgame sets were released. This is something that many fans have been wanting since the the pack was first circulated outside the US last year. So it’s exciting to see the company release the collectible set, even if it is a promotional item.