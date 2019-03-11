Amazon is now offering 6 months of Xbox Live Gold at 50% off: $25 (Reg. $50) + more

- Mar. 11th 2019 8:56 am ET

Amazon is now offering 6 months of Xbox Live Gold for $24.99 with free digital delivery. Add the 3-month card to your cart and you’ll receive an additional 3 months during checkout. This particular promotion is also available at Newegg right now. Three months of Xbox Live Gold is regularly $25, so you’re grabbing an extra 3 months for nothing here. Great for extensions and gifts, just keep in mind you can still grab a 12-month subscription for $44.99 over at CDKeys right now, which is about $5 above our previous mention. Either way, this is a great time to secure yourself more Live Gold at a discount. More details below.

We also still have Xbox One X bundles at up to $180 off and gaming headsets at around $50 off right now. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming all-digital Xbox One S hardware.

Xbox Live Gold:

  • Join the best community of gamers on the fastest, most reliable multiplayer network
  • Get maximum performance, speed, and reliability with dedicated servers
  • Experience the best in competitive and cooperative gaming across Xbox One and Windows 10
  • Get free games to play every month, worth up to $700 a year
  • Save up to 50-75% on games in the Xbox Store
Microsoft

