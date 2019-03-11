You can now download Crackdown 2 for free on Xbox One. Alongside a major update to the most recent entry in the series, Microsoft Studios has made the previous version available to all Xbox One gamers for nothing. Head below for more details and everything you need to know about the latest update.

Download Crackdown 2 for Free:

Crackdown 2 originally released back in 2010 for Xbox 360. Developed by Ruffian Games, it was a direct sequel to the original 2007 title and features an enhanced version of the series’ super-powered Agency officers. The original game in the series has been available for free on the Xbox Marketplace for a while and now the entire franchise is available on Microsoft’s latest generation hardware.

Download Crackdown 2 for free on Xbox One right here.

Major Update for Crackdown 3:

The freebie re-release comes alongside a seemingly major update for Crackdown 3. While the latest entry received mixed reviews, the game’s open-world destruction and silly narrative beats are back in full force. But even if the long list of new updates doesn’t do it for you, just download Crackdown 2 for free (or the original) if you want to leap from skyscrapers and throw cars at people with your bare hands. For the rest of us, read on for more details on the latest Crackdown 3 enhancements.

Boss Battle Balancing:

A full add-on known as “Keys to the City” is still on the way, but today we are getting a long list of updates for Wrecking Zone and the main Campaign. First up, the Crime Map will now turn blue for regions you have 100% completed. That essentially means you’ll have made through all the main objectives, side missions races and collectibles.

The boss fights – more specifically Ngata and Niemand – are getting some balancing updates. Players have been complaining the difficulty on these two is through the roof with both fights now being tamed down. Here are the specifics on that:

The Ngata fight has been rebalanced on all difficulty levels. By adjusting the spawn waves and limiting the snipers with Omni Rifles to the upper platforms.

The Niemand fight has been rebalanced on all difficulty levels by adjusting the spawn waves and limiting number of Hades units to 4, along with reducing their projectile damage globally/throughout the game

More Update Details:

On top of the ability to delete World Saves while in co-op and disable damage numbers in gameplay, Wrecking Zone is also getting some basic enhancements. Those include improvements on certain PC graphics cards, text-to-speech functionality and more.

Here’s more from the devs on today’s update and being able to download Crackdown 2 for free:

9to5Toys’ Take:

Clearly the big news here is being able to download Crackdown 2 for free, but the C3 updates are certainly nice to hear. They might not change anyone’s mind that has already written off the game. But anyone enjoying the madness that is Crackdown 3 will more than likely appreciate the continued support to make the somewhat underwhelming release a little bit more stable.

The update should be available starting at 5PM PST today.

The update should be available starting at 5PM PST today.