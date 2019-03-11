Automate your home’s lighting with four LIFX Mini Day & Dusk HomeKit Bulbs at $88 (20% off)

Amazon offers a four-pack of LIFX Mini Day & Dusk Smart A19 LED Light Bulbs for $87.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and comes within $8 of the all-time low. LIFX’s Smart LED Light Bulbs work with both HomeKit as well as Alexa and Assistant, and don’t require a hub. We’ve found them to be one of the best options for those just getting started with smart home lighting. These Mini Day & Dusk bulbs can automatically adjust the color temperature throughout the day to match the sun’s natural lighting. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 100 customers.

Don’t forget that you can still save 20% on the Philips Hue Color Light Bulb, which is now on sale for $40 (Reg. $50). And if you’re still not sure which lighting ecosystem to go with, we’ve weighed the pros and cons of many popular options like Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more.

LIFX Mini Day & Dusk Bundle features:

Works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Easy set up. LIFX screws in like any traditional light bulb. Simply download the app, connect to Wi-Fi and you’re ready to go. No hub needed

Offers full Lighting control via Wi-Fi with our LIFX iOS, Android and windows 10 apps.

Adjustable and dimmable. Connected Lighting for your space, time of day, and mood.

Control lights individually or as Groups, set timers, pick from beautiful themes or create your own custom scenes