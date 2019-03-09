Upgrade to VIZIO’s high-end Dolby Atmos Soundbar w/ Chromecast for $679 (Reg. $800)

Amazon offers the VIZIO 3.1.2 Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos for $678.87 shipped. That’s down from the usual $800 price tag at retailers like Best Buy and a new Amazon all-time low. This high-end soundbar from VIZIO delivers Dolby Atmos compatibility, five channels of total audio and wireless connectivity. In fact, you can beam audio to this system in three ways, over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or as a Chromecast receiver. Inputs include HDMI, Ethernet, 3.5mm and digital/optical. Rated 4/5 stars.

Have an Alexa-based smart home setup? Consider going with Polk’s Audio Command Bar, which delivers Alexa functionality wrapped up in a home theater system. Our hands-on review provides an in-depth look at everything this system has to offer.

VIZIO 3.1.2 Home Theater Sound System features:

  • Premium Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos. Go inside the action with breakthrough sound
  • Experience cinematic sound with two up-firing speakers
  • Wireless subwoofer with 10” driver delivers room-shaking bass
  • A five-channel sound bar with dedicated center channel delivers crystal clear dialogue
  • Stream music and more with Chromecast, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi
