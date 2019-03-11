Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Ticket to Ride, iPoe Vol. 1-3, more

- Mar. 11th 2019 9:55 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Pocket Anatomy, iPoe Edgar Allan Poe, Ticket to Ride, Colt Express, Severed and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Secret Photo PRO: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evo Explores: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Breathing Zone: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iDoyle: Sherlock Holmes: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Colt Express: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

Mac: FocusList: Pomodoro Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 or less, Titanfall 2 $5, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal:3D Papercraft – Create PaperChibi Avatar: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dandara: $4 (Reg. $6)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard