Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 or less, Titanfall 2 $5, more

- Mar. 11th 2019 9:37 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99. While it is still matched at Amazon and Walmart, GCU members can grab it for $31.99 shipped. This is matching the lowest we have tracked without the GCU offer and one of the best we have ever seen with it. If you haven’t had a chance to jump into the near perfect Wild West open-world game, this is about as good a time as any to grab a copy. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Titanfall 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie, Call of Duty: WWII, Dark Souls: Remastered and more. 

