Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $40 or less, Titanfall 2 $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99. While it is still matched at Amazon and Walmart, GCU members can grab it for $31.99 shipped. This is matching the lowest we have tracked without the GCU offer and one of the best we have ever seen with it. If you haven’t had a chance to jump into the near perfect Wild West open-world game, this is about as good a time as any to grab a copy. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Titanfall 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie, Call of Duty: WWII, Dark Souls: Remastered and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Titanfall 2 $5 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Edition $13 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- and Xbox One
- Call of Duty: WWII $10 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- and Xbox One
- Dark Souls: Remastered $35 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Metal Gear Solid V Definitive $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- South Park Fractured Switch $24 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Matched at Nintendo eShop
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Octopath Traveler $49 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption $10 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- The Banner Saga Trilogy Switch $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
MAR10 deals: Mario Switch games at $40 from most major retailers + console discounts
Nintendo brings virtual reality to the Switch with newly announced cardboard Labo VR Kit
Amazon now offering $10 credit on select Prime member game pre-orders