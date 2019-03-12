Amazon’s Fire Kids tablets see two-day discounts from $60 shipped

Amazon’s line of Fire Kids tablets are on sale today, starting with the 7-inch 16GB model at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. The larger 8-inch can be had for $90 (Reg. $130) and the biggest 10-inch is down to $150 (Reg. $200). Amazon’s Fire Kids tablets are designed to withstand a little more abuse and include a two-year warranty. Each model also ships with a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, which delivers access to over 15,000 apps, games and movies. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you prefer E-readers, Amazon’s lineup is currently on sale. Headlining is the Paperwhite model for $100, which is down $30 from the regular going rate. This is one of our favorite iPad alternatives on the market today. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet features: