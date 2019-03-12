Keep two PlayStation 4 controllers ready for Apex Legends or Fortnite w/ this $9 dual charger

Amazon offers the BEBONCOOL PlayStation 4 Dual Controller Charger for $8.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $16, this is the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have a PlayStation 4, you likely know how annoying it is to keep your controllers charged. Always be ready for your next Apex Legends or Fortnite session by keeping them docked and always at full power with this dual charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars from hundreds of gamers.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for other gaming accessories and deals? Check out our daily roundup or guide for more information on every platform.

BEBONCOOL PS4 Dual Controller Charger features: