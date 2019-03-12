Keep two PlayStation 4 controllers ready for Apex Legends or Fortnite w/ this $9 dual charger

Amazon offers the BEBONCOOL PlayStation 4 Dual Controller Charger for $8.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $16, this is the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you have a PlayStation 4, you likely know how annoying it is to keep your controllers charged. Always be ready for your next Apex Legends or Fortnite session by keeping them docked and always at full power with this dual charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars from hundreds of gamers.
Nomad Base Station
Looking for other gaming accessories and deals? Check out our daily roundup or guide for more information on every platform.
BEBONCOOL PS4 Dual Controller Charger features:
- Dual Controller charger: power through the USB port from either the PS4/ PS4 Slim/ PS4 Pro console, PC or wall power source (wall adapter is not included)
- Compact & save space: This PS4 controller charger stand with built-in Micro USB adapter ports, allows you to securely store and charge up two PS4 controllers simultaneously without having to connect them to the PS4 system, ideal for saving your place to store your controllers in the charger when you’re not playing
- Safe PS4 Slim Pro Controller charger: This PlayStation 4 mounts built-in protector chip, you never over charged your PS 4/ PS4 Slim/ PS4 Pro controllers even charge it for overnight