First Alert's Carbon Monoxide Detector has a built-in display and battery at $29.50 (Reg. up to $50)

- Mar. 12th 2019 4:31 pm ET

Up to $50 $29.50
0

Amazon offers the First Alert CO710 Carbon Monoxide Detector for $29.58 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate at Walmart and comes within $3 of the all-time low. For comparison, it sells for up to $50 at Lowe’s. First Alert’s Carbon Monoxide Detector features a built-in battery that offers up to ten years of usage as well as a loud 85-decibel alarm. Plus, it features a digital display that shows temperature and CO concentration. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

If you’re in search of a combination smoke and carbon monoxide Alarm, First Alert’s Z-Wave model is down to $36 shipped. We recommended it as a top way to bolster your smart home’s security, and at 20% off, it’s an even more affordable option.

First Alert CO710 Carbon Monoxide Detector features:

  • Keep your family safe with this easy to use digital-display, 10-Year battery operated carbon monoxide alarm; battery powered alarms provide continuous monitoring of CO levels, even if there’s a power failure
  • Easy-to-read backlit digital display shows temperature and CO concentration; Peak Level feature displays the highest concentration of carbon monoxide measured
  • Built-in 10-year lithium battery offers continuous protection for the life of the carbon monoxide detector
  • A loud 85-decibel alarm sounds when CO levels reach dangerous levels
  • 10-year limited warranty; equipped with end-of-life signal chirp, so you know when it’s time to replace the unit for safety
  • All First Alert CO alarms are rigorously tested to meet UL standards
Up to $50 $29.50

First Alert

