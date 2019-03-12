First Alert’s Carbon Monoxide Detector has a built-in display and battery at $29.50 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon offers the First Alert CO710 Carbon Monoxide Detector for $29.58 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate at Walmart and comes within $3 of the all-time low. For comparison, it sells for up to $50 at Lowe’s. First Alert’s Carbon Monoxide Detector features a built-in battery that offers up to ten years of usage as well as a loud 85-decibel alarm. Plus, it features a digital display that shows temperature and CO concentration. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,700 customers.

If you’re in search of a combination smoke and carbon monoxide Alarm, First Alert’s Z-Wave model is down to $36 shipped. We recommended it as a top way to bolster your smart home’s security, and at 20% off, it’s an even more affordable option.

First Alert CO710 Carbon Monoxide Detector features: