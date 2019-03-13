One of the best budget Bluetooth speakers is now 25% off: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra $30 shipped

- Mar. 13th 2019 11:14 am ET

Amazon is offering the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this highly-rated speaker is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief one-day $27 offer last year. Features here include a 100-foot wireless range, IPX6 weatherproofing, 14 watts of power, and 20 hours of playback on a single charge. It also has a built-in microphone for yelling at Siri (also works with Alexa and Google devices) and includes both a 6-foot charging cable as well as a 3.5mm audio cable. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

While the previous generation version can be had for $22 Prime shipped, it doesn’t have as good a waterproof rating and has a lower overall wattage. Today’s deal will leave you enough to grab an official carrying case at $10 though.

But for more speaker options, head over to our Smartphone Accessories roundup for options from just $20. We also have the 1st generation Amazon Echo Smart Speaker for $50 (Orig. $180).

OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

100 – FOOT BLUETOOTH RANGE – Play up to 100 feet away from your device; our advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides fast connection and incredible wireless Bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet from your Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Note, Smartphone, Computer, Laptop and Tablet. Connects quickly and easily

