One of the best budget Bluetooth speakers is now 25% off: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra $30 shipped

Amazon is offering the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this highly-rated speaker is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a brief one-day $27 offer last year. Features here include a 100-foot wireless range, IPX6 weatherproofing, 14 watts of power, and 20 hours of playback on a single charge. It also has a built-in microphone for yelling at Siri (also works with Alexa and Google devices) and includes both a 6-foot charging cable as well as a 3.5mm audio cable. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While the previous generation version can be had for $22 Prime shipped, it doesn’t have as good a waterproof rating and has a lower overall wattage. Today’s deal will leave you enough to grab an official carrying case at $10 though.

But for more speaker options, head over to our Smartphone Accessories roundup for options from just $20. We also have the 1st generation Amazon Echo Smart Speaker for $50 (Orig. $180).

OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker: