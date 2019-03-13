Get the budget-friendly iPhone 6 for $70 shipped via Walmart (Cert. Refurb)

Walmart is offering the refurbished iPhone 6 32GB with Straight Talk for $69.99 shipped. That’s good for $80 off the regular going rate and a match of the second best price we’ve tracked to date. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. This device is perfect for kids or grandparents who do not need the latest tech. iPhone 6 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, includes Touch ID, an 8MP camera and more. Going the pre-paid route is a great way to keep costly service fees in check since you only need to re-up at your discretion.

With your savings, make sure to grab a new case to keep this iPhone safe. It’s easy for us to recommend this clear case with stellar ratings and a design that won’t cover up your new iPhone.

Jump to iPhone 6S with one month of bundled Cricket service with our deal from last night at $130.

Apple iPhone 6 features: