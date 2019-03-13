Minger’s smart light strip adds a splash of color to your space for $20 (40% off), more from $7

MingerDirect (99% positive feedback from 5,200+) via Amazon offers its DreamColor 16.4-foot Smart Multicolor LED Strip Light for $20.39 Prime shipped when code MJXYBBDW has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 40% discount from the going rate, is cents under our previous mention and one of the best offers we’ve seen. Minger’s light strip is a notable way to bring home the Philips Hue look without breaking the bank. You’ll still get smartphone and Alexa control, as well as seven different lighting modes, music-sync and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 470 shoppers. Head below for additional smart light strip deals from $7.

And don’t forget to check out our hands-on review of Eve’s new Light Strip. It’s one of the first Wi-Fi HomeKit strips and sports superb color accuracy and reliability.

Other smart color light strip deals:

Minger Dreamcolor Smart Light Strip features:

LED tape strips lights set will change colors and speed automatically and periodically. It has not only RGB & Dreamcolor, also has DIY selection by APP controller to create your great led mood lighting.

Built-in high sensitivity mic, spectrum with light and colors adjusting automatically base on the ambient sound, LED lights sync with music. The strip light suit any type of music, including slow, relaxing tunes and dance music.

7 Scene modes to optional by APP : Morning, Sunset, Movie, Dating, Romantic, Blinking, Candlelight. Fills your room with the perfect ambience, Perfect ambient light give you an amazing visual experience.