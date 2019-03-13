Sony PlayStation Classic delivers 20 pre-loaded games, two controllers for $37

Today only, B&H offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $36.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $100 but has been closer to $50 in recent weeks. Today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked all time and $3 less than our previous mention. Sony’s PlayStation Classic Console sports 20 pre-loaded games, two controllers and a spot-on physical recreation of the original. It’s certainly a flawed console, but we found it to be enjoyable for what it is and at $37 it’s far more compelling than $100. Additional details are below and be sure to swing by our roundup of the best PlayStation Classic accessories to complete your new setup.

Sony PlayStation Classic features: