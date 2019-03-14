Save 25% on Belkin Wireless Chargers: Boost Up iPhone + Apple Watch Dock $105, more from $45

- Mar. 14th 2019 12:40 pm ET

0

Belkin is currently taking 25% off a selection of its wireless chargers starting at $45 when code WIRELESS25 has been applied at checkout. Free shipping is available on orders over $50. One standout for us in on the Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch at $104.99 shipped. Normally selling for $140, that’s good for a $35 discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Belkin’s new Boost Up features a 7.5W Qi pad alongside a built-in Apple Watch charger. It also includes a 2.4A USB port to charge an additional device, making it a perfect solution for your nightstand. Ratings are still coming in, but you can get an in-depth look at one of Belkin’s latest docks in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional top picks.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s $51 PowerWave+ Pad, which also charges your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Be sure to apply code WIRELESS25 at checkout to lock in the following deals.

Other notable deals in the sale:

Boost Up Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch features:

Ideal for your nightstand, the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock provides 3-in-1 charging to power your essential devices while you sleep. A 7.5-watt wireless charging pad fuels your iPhone at the fastest possible wireless speed for iPhone, while a 5-watt Magnetic Charging Module powers your Apple Watch. The dock supports Nightstand mode for the Apple Watch to enable the alarm clock feature as it charges. An additional 5-watt USB-A port allows you to simultaneously charge another device like AirPods or power bank, to create a three-device charging station all from a single AC outlet.

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
belkin

belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go