Save 25% on Belkin Wireless Chargers: Boost Up iPhone + Apple Watch Dock $105, more from $45

Belkin is currently taking 25% off a selection of its wireless chargers starting at $45 when code WIRELESS25 has been applied at checkout. Free shipping is available on orders over $50. One standout for us in on the Boost Up Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch at $104.99 shipped. Normally selling for $140, that’s good for a $35 discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Belkin’s new Boost Up features a 7.5W Qi pad alongside a built-in Apple Watch charger. It also includes a 2.4A USB port to charge an additional device, making it a perfect solution for your nightstand. Ratings are still coming in, but you can get an in-depth look at one of Belkin’s latest docks in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional top picks.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s $51 PowerWave+ Pad, which also charges your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Be sure to apply code WIRELESS25 at checkout to lock in the following deals.

Other notable deals in the sale:

Boost Up Dock for iPhone + Apple Watch features:

Ideal for your nightstand, the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock provides 3-in-1 charging to power your essential devices while you sleep. A 7.5-watt wireless charging pad fuels your iPhone at the fastest possible wireless speed for iPhone, while a 5-watt Magnetic Charging Module powers your Apple Watch. The dock supports Nightstand mode for the Apple Watch to enable the alarm clock feature as it charges. An additional 5-watt USB-A port allows you to simultaneously charge another device like AirPods or power bank, to create a three-device charging station all from a single AC outlet.