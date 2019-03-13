With AirPower MIA, Anker’s $51 PowerWave+ Pad charges your iPhone and Apple Watch

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its PowerWave+ Pad with Apple Watch support for $50.99 shipped when promo code WIREFREE15 us applied during checkout. That’s down $9 from the regular going rate and the first discount that we’ve seen since it was announced. With AirPower nowhere to be found, Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch. The built-in Qi pad provides 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Ships with a wall power block and microUSB cable. Early reviews are positive. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Head over to this week’s Anker roundup for even more deals. You’ll find price drops on Anker’s latest Qi chargers, SoundCore audio and more. Check out the entire sale here.

Anker PowerWave+ Pad features: