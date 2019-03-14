March Madness is here with college conference tournaments well underway and the NCAA tournament kicking off in just a few days. But before you settle in on the couch, it’s time to examine your current home theater setup. If you’re rocking a budget TV, which often suffers from poor resolution or refresh rates, it’s a good idea to consider upgrading. The same goes for any TV that’s pushes 720p resolution at this point. Trust me, you’ll want to see Zion Williamson in glamorous 4K this year. Head below for the best March Madness TVs for any budget.

Must-have March Madness TV features

Since we’re talking sports, no matter whether we’re talking football or basketball, it’s imperative that your TV has a fast refresh rate. This is particularly true in basketball where the ball and players are moving at record speeds. Opt for a refresh rate over 120Hz to enjoy the game with clarity. Don’t be fooled by effective refresh rates, which are essentially doctored up numbers and are double the actual refresh rate of the panel. In those instances, you’re looking for 240Hz or better.

While not required, it’s a wise idea to go ahead and jump on the 4K train if you’re going to upgrade this year. Most content still arrives via 1080p, including March Madness games, but future-proofing yourself is never a bad idea. Spending the extra hundred dollars won’t be regretted.

While we’re on the subject, be sure that your TV has plenty of HDMI inputs. You’ll want three at a minimum, if not four. Whether you use them all or not right now, it’s always a good idea to have open ports on-hand for gaming consoles, set-top boxes and other add-ons.

Best March Madness TVs: Budget-friendly

Going the budget route means making some sacrifices. TCL is one of the most-trusted names in the game with attractive pricing and a laundry list of features. However, you’ll miss out on that key refresh rate spec that we talked about earlier. Its 55R series checks early every box, delivers 4K and HDR functionality, smart features and more without breaking the bank.

Best March Madness TVs: Mid-range jumpers, mid-range pricing

Jumping into the mid-range category means additional features, stellar refresh rates and more. This is ultimately the sweet spot when it comes to TVs. For around $1,000 you’ll find a wide range of options that fit our recommendations. At this price point we’re going with Sony’s XBR55X900F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HDTV with smart functionality. It has four HDMI inputs, stellar refresh rates and a sleek design. Great ratings cap off one of the best buys on the market today.

Best March Madness TVs: High-end delivers size, features, more

If we’re talking high-end, then the conversation for best March Madness TV begins and ends with LG’s OLED lineup. Aside from brilliant refresh rates and ample connectivity, OLED TVs deliver some of the best contrast out there. It doesn’t get better than LG’s lineup, making it the best March Madness TV if you’re looking for a true immersive experience.