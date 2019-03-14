Ninja’s Pro 72-Oz. Blender can crush just about anything you throw at it, now $60 (Reg. $89+)

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Ninja Professional 72-Oz. Blender (NJ600) for $59.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $120 or so, it sells for closer to $89 at Home Depot and Amazon. Refurbished options on Amazon start at a bloated $126 right now for comparison. This model has a 72-oz. blender capacity, adjustable speed settings, 1000-watts of power that can “crush even the toughest foods with ease” and a 6-blade assembly. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
If you would rather something on the personal side of things, we also have the Ninja’s Auto IQ blender for $45 (Refurb, Orig. $90). However, if you’re looking to go totally pro with it, this 64-oz. Vitamix Pro Series 750 Blender is still $120 off. And our Home Goods Guide has discounts on just about anything you might be looking for when it comes to housewares and more.
Ninja Professional 72-Oz. Blender:
Ninja Professional NJ600 Blender: Enjoy a refreshing smoothie or other blended treat as a healthy snack or easy breakfast. With an expansive blending capacity and professional-grade power base, you can quickly and easily make large batches for parties and family gatherings.