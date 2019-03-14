Panasonic Bluetooth Cordless Phones work w/ your smartphone, no landline needed: $98 (Reg. $140+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Panasonic Bluetooth Link2Cell Cordless Phone Set (KX-TG7875S) for $97.99 shipped. Regularly up to $140 or more, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This set can connect to a pair smartphones via Bluetooth to make and receive calls with no landline required. It also has a built-in answering machine you can access messages on the road from your smartphone. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the 3,300+ Amazon reviewers. More details below.
Panasonic Bluetooth Link2Cell Cordless Phone Set:
- Ideal for Home or Small Business Use: single-line phone with five cordless handsets can link up to two smartphones via Bluetooth to make and receive cell calls anywhere in the house, no landline required
- Answering Machine with Message Forwarding: Digital Answering Machine feature allows you to get voice messages from the base unit at home or from your registered cell on the road
- USB Charge and Power Back-up Feature: Panasonic’s cordless home phone system keeps your smartphone charged with convenient USB input and stay connected even when the power goes out