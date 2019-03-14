Panasonic Bluetooth Cordless Phones work w/ your smartphone, no landline needed: $98 (Reg. $140+)

- Mar. 14th 2019 9:04 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $140+ $98
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Panasonic Bluetooth Link2Cell Cordless Phone Set (KX-TG7875S) for $97.99 shipped. Regularly up to $140 or more, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This set can connect to a pair smartphones via Bluetooth to make and receive calls with no landline required. It also has a built-in answering machine you can access messages on the road from your smartphone. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the 3,300+ Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, we also have some great previous generation iPhone deals right now. You can grab a certified refurbished iPhone 6 for just $70 at Walmart as well as iPhone 6S 32GB plus 1-month of Cricket service for $130 ($230 value).

Panasonic Bluetooth Link2Cell Cordless Phone Set:

  • Ideal for Home or Small Business Use: single-line phone with five cordless handsets can link up to two smartphones via Bluetooth to make and receive cell calls anywhere in the house, no landline required
  • Answering Machine with Message Forwarding: Digital Answering Machine feature allows you to get voice messages from the base unit at home or from your registered cell on the road
  • USB Charge and Power Back-up Feature: Panasonic’s cordless home phone system keeps your smartphone charged with convenient USB input and stay connected even when the power goes out
Get this deal
Reg. $140+ $98

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
panasonic

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard