Anker 1-Day accessory sale at Amazon has Qi-powered mounts, dash cams, more

- Mar. 15th 2019 7:25 am ET

Feature
From $14
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker Direct via Amazon offers up to 33% off its various car accessories. The deals start at $13.99 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the PowerWave 7.5W Fast Wireless Qi Charger plus Air Vent Mount for $29.98. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports a unique design that charges your iPhone or Android device at 7.5W while also providing a secure home in your car. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Other notable Anker deals at Amazon include:

Packed with the high-speed wireless charging technology that put PowerWave on the map. Just place your phone on the mount to charge while viewing GPS or receiving hands-free calls.It’s time to get out of the passenger seat. Power up your devices, and take charge of your journey.

From $14

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp