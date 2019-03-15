Anker 1-Day accessory sale at Amazon has Qi-powered mounts, dash cams, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker Direct via Amazon offers up to 33% off its various car accessories. The deals start at $13.99 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the PowerWave 7.5W Fast Wireless Qi Charger plus Air Vent Mount for $29.98. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports a unique design that charges your iPhone or Android device at 7.5W while also providing a secure home in your car. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.
Other notable Anker deals at Amazon include:
- Dual-port USB Car Charger: $14 (Reg. $20)
- Roav DashCam S1: $71.50 (Reg. $90)
- USB-C PD + USB-A Car Charger: $20 (Reg. $25)
- Roav Dash Cam C2 Pro: $106 (Reg. $130)
- Roav 800A 12V Jump Starter Pro: $74 (Reg. $90)
- …and more…
Packed with the high-speed wireless charging technology that put PowerWave on the map. Just place your phone on the mount to charge while viewing GPS or receiving hands-free calls.It’s time to get out of the passenger seat. Power up your devices, and take charge of your journey.