This leather Apple Watch band comes in your choice of colors for $5.50

- Mar. 15th 2019 1:25 pm ET

0

Top4Cus (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Bands in both sizes and various colors for $5.60 Prime shipped when promo code 9V8F8TQ2 is applied during checkout. That’s $8 off the regular price and $2 less than our previous mention. Upgrade your Apple Watch with a new band for just a few dollars. This model is available in various colors and comes with a unique metal clasp system. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t hit the mark for you, jump over to our roundup of the best third-party bands for more options. You’ll find a wide range of styles from $5 to fit any budget.

Top4Cus Leather Apple Watch Band:

The band is made with premium top grain calf leather, it is natural and skin-friendly material that you don’t need to worry about it will hurt your skin. An integration of retro style design and tactile finish. Thick and durable, last for longer time of usage.

