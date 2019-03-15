Sennheiser’s GAME ONE Multi-platform Gaming Headset get a $35 discount to $115 shipped

Amazon offers the Sennheiser GAME ONE Gaming Headset for $114.78 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Walmart in Black for $117. That’s good for a $35 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention from the fall of 2018 and is the best we’ve seen in months. Sennheiser’s gaming headset pairs the company’s open-backed design with noise-canceling microphone to level up your gameplay. Plus with interchangeable cables, the headset is compatible with everything from Mac and PC to PS4, Xbox One and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

And don’t forget that Razer’s Esports-endorsed Kraken Pro V2 Gaming Headset is still on sale for $55 shipped (Reg. $80).

Sennheiser GAME ONE Gaming Headset features:

  • Extreme sound clarity & accuracy with original transducer technology.GAME ONE has exchangeable cables allowing compatibility with multiple platforms such as PC, Mac, consoles, mobiles and tablets that feature a 3.5mm jack input
  • Noise-canceling microphone ensures crystal clear conversations.Sound pressure level (SPL) headphone: 116dB
  • Convenient microphone mute;Sensitivity : Microphone: -38 dBV at 94 dBSPL
  • Intuitive, integrated volume control
  • Ultimate comfort-plush velvet ear pads let skin breathe
  • Open-back design keeps head cool while delivering extreme sonic clarity and accuracy courtesy of Sennheiser’s model specific transducer technology (50-ohm)
