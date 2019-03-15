Back up all your files w/ WD’s 6TB Elements USB 3.0 Hard Drive: $100 (20% off), more from $100

Newegg is currently offering the WD 6TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped after code EMCTWUA65 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate at Amazon or B&H and matches our previous mention. For comparison, you’d normally pay around $120 or more for other 6TB hard drives at Amazon. WD’s hard drive features up to 480MBps transfer speeds and packs one of the company’s Blue drives inside, making it an ideal solution for Time Machine backups and more. Over 765 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those in search of a portable USB 3.0 hard drive can look no further than the G-Technology 4TB G-DRIVE at $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $120 at retailers like B&H, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve tracked. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

And if you could use an even more reliable home backup solution, we’ve found that the Synology DS218play is a compelling entry-level NAS for Time Machine backups and more.

WD 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive features:

6TB Storage Capacity

Micro-USB 3.0 Interface (USB 3.1 Gen 1)

AC Powered

USB 2.0 Compatible

Preformatted NTFS for Windows

Mac Compatible with Reformatting

Includes USB Cable