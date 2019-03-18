Bring home Anker’s eufy RoboVac 11+ for $100 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $270)

Today only, Woot offers the Anker eufy RoboVac 11+ Robotic Vacuum in certified refurbished condition for $99.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will add $6 for those without a Prime membership. Normally selling for $270 in new condition at Amazon, that’s good for a $170 savings and matches our previous mention. Anker’s eufy RobotVac 11+ features a three-point sweeping system and up to one-and-a-half hours of cleaning. Plus, it relies on infrared sensors to evade obstacles and drop-sensing technology to prevent falls. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 3,300 customers and includes a 30-day warranty.
As far as robotic vacuum cleaners go, Anker’s eufy RobotVac 11+ is one of the more affordable options. Though if you’re looking to bring smartphone control into the mix, Anker’s $200 RoboVac 11c Robotic Vacuum lends a helping hand to pet owners (Reg. $290).
Anker eufy RoboVac 11+ features:
- Cleans For You: Clean your house with the click of a button. Versatile cleaning modes and the low-profile design facilitates cleaning under tables and chairs along with every nook and cranny.
- High-Capacity Li-ion Battery: Delivers strong suction power for up to 1.5 hours.
- 3-Point Cleaning System: Side brushes, a rolling brush and powerful suction ensure a thorough clean.
- Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Recharges automatically.
