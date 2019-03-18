The number of hits that come up when searching for a new gaming headset can easily overwhelm anyone. This is a category where I can be confident when saying that a high percentage of the results are not worth the investment.

For a product category like this, it’s likely best to stick with brands that have been in the business for a while and have a solid track record of pleased consumers. Turtle Beach is one of these and its all-new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series headsets are a follow-up to the best-selling Recon 50s with new features at a budget-friendly price.

Lightweight and comfortable

The new Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series headsets are laser focused on comfort. Like most headsets, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series is worn over-the-ear, which can lead to ear aches if they weigh down on ears or are not well-padded. The company tried to alleviate these concerns with a lightweight design and thick padding on both the ear cushions and headband.

Features that matter

As is the case with many competing headsets, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series sports a flip-up microphone. This lets gamers quickly and intuitively mute themselves by shifting the microphone up or broadcast audio by positioning it downward.

Each of the ear cushions wield 40mm speakers. The company claims that users can expect crisp highs and thundering lows. Turtle Beach also calls out improvements in bass response and noise-isolation when comparing the 70 Series to its previous generation headset.

Platform agnostic

While there are several color variants tailored to specific game systems, all of the new headsets will play nice with the latest Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. To do this the headsets use a 3.5mm connection, which is what many current generation consoles rely on. While this legacy technology can be side-stepped with wireless options, they tend to offer limited or no compatibility on competing platforms.

“The Recon 50 has been the best-selling wired gaming headset in the U.S. and Canada for the past two years, and the all-new Recon 70 builds upon its predecessor with a refined design and our great flip-to-mute mic, all for the same $39.95 price,” said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach. “The Recon 70 is also available in more color options and is compatible with all gaming systems.”

Priced to sell

At $39.95, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Series gaming headsets will remain just as competitive as its previous-generation Recon 50s. Availability timeframes are bit scattered with a Nintendo Switch-style option ready to ship today, and the remaining designs delayed until May 1st of this year. With popular games like Apex Legends delivering high quality audio, picking up a new headset can significantly help players know what’s going on around them.