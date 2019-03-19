The Xbox Wireless Controller & Windows 10 Adapter bundle is down to $45 today (Reg. $80)

For today only, B&H is offering the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 at $44.99 shipped. This bundle is regularly $80 at Best Buy, is now $5 below our previous mention and at the best price we can find. The controller is normally nearly $50 and this adapter sells for $25 on its own. You’re looking at the latest generation Xbox One gamepad with Bluetooth support and a 3.5mm stereo headset jack. The adapter will allow you to connect up to eight controllers wirelessly to a Windows 10 machine. Head below for all the details.

We still have Xbox One X/S bundles at up to $210 off right here, not to mention Xbox gift cards at 15% off. Here are this month’s Live Gold freebies and everything you need to know about Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10: